Private Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.