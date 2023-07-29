Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,759 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

