Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,180 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 174,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 87,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

