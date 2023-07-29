Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

CAT stock opened at $260.41 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average is $235.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

