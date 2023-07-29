Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,509,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,789,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

