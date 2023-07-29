Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 47,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $62.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

