Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $22.43 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

