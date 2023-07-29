Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,168 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 34.8% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in International Business Machines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBM. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

