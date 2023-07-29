Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

