Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 39.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,332,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 12.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.36 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $769.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

