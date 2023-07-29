Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,469 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 21,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

MMP stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.