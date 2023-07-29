Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 414.3% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 114,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,126.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 49,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 31,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $112.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.65.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

