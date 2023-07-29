Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

