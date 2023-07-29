Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,029 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,873,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,765,000 after purchasing an additional 477,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $280.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.32. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.22.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.