Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $280.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

