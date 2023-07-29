Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,794,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

