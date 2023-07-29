Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Primo Water by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Primo Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Primo Water by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Primo Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW opened at $14.33 on Monday. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.52%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

