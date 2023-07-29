Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.49. 211,291 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.01.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,712,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.