Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 540,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Presto Automation Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,806. Presto Automation has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

In other Presto Automation news, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,520.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Xavier Casanova sold 14,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $52,876.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 534,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,094 shares of company stock worth $1,588,573. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Presto Automation by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,614 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Presto Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

