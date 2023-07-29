Premia (PREMIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 28th. Premia has a market cap of $5.83 million and $28,611.33 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001876 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

