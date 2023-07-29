Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$115.64.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.54. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.75.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.97 by C$1.60. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of C$558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$518.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 12.3284314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

