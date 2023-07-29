Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE PDS opened at $65.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $899.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

