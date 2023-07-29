Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 148.72% and a negative net margin of 355.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.