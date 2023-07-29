Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Precision BioSciences Stock Performance
Precision BioSciences stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.
Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 148.72% and a negative net margin of 355.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences Company Profile
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Precision BioSciences
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.