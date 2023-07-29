Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday.
Precision BioSciences Price Performance
Shares of DTIL stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 113.1% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 8,099,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after buying an additional 175,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Precision BioSciences by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 425,055 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,172,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,265,877 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.
