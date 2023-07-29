Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.62

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as low as $0.32. Precipio shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 101,169 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Precipio from $2.85 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Precipio Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

Precipio ( NASDAQ:PRPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 61.29% and a negative net margin of 108.80%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

