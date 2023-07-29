PotCoin Price Up 24.7% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $233.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00312126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013609 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.