PotCoin (POT) Trading 32.4% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $234.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00320388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00021554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003467 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

