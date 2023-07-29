POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.03 and last traded at $115.56. 180,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 298,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in POSCO by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in POSCO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in POSCO by 43.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

