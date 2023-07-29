Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $239,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.