Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.37. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several research analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Popular by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after purchasing an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

