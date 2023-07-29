Polymesh Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $72.44 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 839,852,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 839,306,159.986714 with 711,082,927.075669 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1371496 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,515,266.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

