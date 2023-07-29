Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 33,675 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,945.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,933. The firm has a market cap of $214.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

