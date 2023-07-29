Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $134.80 on Friday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Polaris by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Dividend History for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.