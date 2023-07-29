Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $134.80 on Friday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Polaris by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Polaris by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Polaris by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.