Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

