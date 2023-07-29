Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $134.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Dividend History for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

