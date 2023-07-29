Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Shares of Pod Point Group Holdings Plc (LON:PODP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 1034195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODP. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pod Point Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of £46.08 million and a PE ratio of -249.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 71.19.

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It is involved in the installation and operation of EV charging points for home, workplace, destination, and en-route places.

