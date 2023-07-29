Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.

Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 115,685.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter worth $664,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

