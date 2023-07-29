Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st.
Plumas Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PLBC stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.45 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.
