Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.12. 99,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,043. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after purchasing an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 615,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Plexus by 234.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after buying an additional 417,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.