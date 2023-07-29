Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. Plexus has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

