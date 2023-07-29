Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.69. 482,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,413. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

