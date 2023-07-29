Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Planet Fitness worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,089. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

