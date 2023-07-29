Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for approximately 1.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,873,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

