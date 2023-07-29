Piper Sandler Cuts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $256.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $262.00 to $256.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $223.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.98. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

