Piper Sandler Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $180.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $145.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

