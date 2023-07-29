Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $150.31 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.73 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $288.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 12,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $1,597,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

