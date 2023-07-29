Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,873 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,964,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $701,629,000 after acquiring an additional 447,099 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231,343 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,808 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,859,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,074,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

