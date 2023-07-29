Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,230,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,136,844. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

