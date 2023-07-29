Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 708 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.8% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,943,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,018,000 after acquiring an additional 572,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.