Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 6,957,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,994,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,528 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

