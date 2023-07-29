Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 1,869 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Nomura cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

INFY stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

