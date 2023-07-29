Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $157,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.21. 1,773,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,349.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,992,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,240 shares of company stock valued at $56,463,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

